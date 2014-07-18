July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2020
Coupon 0.8 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.8 pct
ISIN DE000BLB2VC9
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 22, 2022
Coupon 1.15 pct
Issue price 99.92
Reoffer price 99.92
Yield 1.16 pct
ISIN DE000BLB2VB1
****
Common Terms
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
