July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2018
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points
Payment Date July 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A1TNDL0
