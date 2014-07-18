Fitch Upgrades KBC to 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded KBC Bank's and KBC Groep NV's (KBC Group) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt ratings to 'A' from 'A-', and Viability Ratings (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. Fitch has also upgraded KBC Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A+' from 'A', and KBC Verzekeringen's Long-Term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A ful