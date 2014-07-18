July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Admiral Group Plc

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date July 25, 2024

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct Due 2023 Gilt

Payment Date July 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

