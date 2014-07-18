Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Admiral Group Plc
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date July 25, 2024
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct Due 2023 Gilt
Payment Date July 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.