July 21 (Reuters) -

* India telecoms regulator releases recommendations on guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing between carriers

* India regulator recommends spectrum in 800,900,1800,2100,2300,2500 mhz bands sharable if both carriers have spectrum in same band

* India regulator recommends leasing of spectrum not to be permitted Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1yQgXhV] (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)