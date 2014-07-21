July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel Nord Europe France SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 72bp

Issue price 99.85

Reoffer price 99.85

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

