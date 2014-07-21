July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.657

Yield 0.695 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan

& TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1091094448

