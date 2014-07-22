BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
July 22 (IFR) - Pakistan is looking to raise USD1bn from an Islamic bond denominated in US dollars and plans to finalise arrangers within two weeks, according to a finance ministry official.
The government has shortlisted four banks to arrange the Islamic bond, or sukuk, and plans to launch the deal as early as September, the official said.
Pakistan raised USD2bn from a two-part global bond in April, its first after an absence of seven years. (Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton)
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
* ARC to announce a capital raising, of which it is currently negotiating an underwriting agreement with potential sub-underwriting arrangements
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering