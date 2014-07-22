July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2044

Coupon 2.35 pct

Reoffer price 99.108

Reoffer yield 2.392

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2044 DBR

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Isaunce programme

ISIN EU000A1G0DB8

