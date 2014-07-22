BRIEF-Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 103.304
Payment Date July 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 525 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under EIB's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0995130712
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.