Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gecina SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.317
Reoffer price 99.317
Yield 1.855 pct
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CM CIC, HSBC
NATIXIS & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012059202
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.