July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Mail Plc
Guarantor Royal Mail Group Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.482
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.8bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1091654761
