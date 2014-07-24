July 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Modern Land (China) Co Limited

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2019

Coupon 12.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.101

Yield 13.0 pct

Payment Date July 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan,

Guotai Junan, Morgan Stanley & CLSA (a CITIC Securities Company)

Ratings B2 (Moody's) & B (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1090957025

