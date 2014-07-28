(Correction to Change the issuer name in the headline from Mord LB to Nord LB)

July 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2022

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 15 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 15 basis points

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NLB

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8DC0

