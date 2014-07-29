July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd (Sydney Branch)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date August 11, 2017
Coupon 3.55 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.55 pct
Payment Date August 11, 2014
ISIN XS1093936570
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date August 11, 2017
Coupon 3.4 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.4 pct
Payment Date February 11, 2016
ISIN XS1093936141
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Bank of America Merill Lynch, Citi, ICBC and NAB
Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
