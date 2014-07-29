UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Olam International Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date February 5, 2020
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.337
Reoffer price 99.337
Yield 4.638 pct
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date August 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1093915228
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources