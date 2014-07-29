Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.5485
Reoffer yield 9.75 pct
Payment Date August 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 5- 1
Notes The issue size will total 475 million Brazilian real
WHen fungible
ISIN XS0975105395
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.