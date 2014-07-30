July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower China Development Bank Corporation (CDB)

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date August 6, 2024

Coupon 4.35 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.35 pct

Payment Date August 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ABC International, Bank of China,

Barclays and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) and AA (S&P)

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)