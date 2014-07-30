July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 96.768

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date August 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1094805170

Permanent ISIN XS0922187678

