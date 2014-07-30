BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
March 13 Australian shares are expected to open flat on Monday as growing anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike this week could keep markets on edge. Resources shares in Australia could come under pressure after oil prices skidded on Friday. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent or 3 points to 5782, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished at its best level in more than a week on Fr
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.