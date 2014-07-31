July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 29, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.951

Spread 3.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Payment Date August 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0250774608

