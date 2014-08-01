August 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 millio Turkish Lira

Maturity Date July 31, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 98.529

Reoffer price 97.3415

Yield 8.037 pct

Payment Date August 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 M&U and 1.1875 selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 235 million TRY when fungible

ISIN XS0956262033

