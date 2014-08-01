August (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 18, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.904

Reoffer price 99.904

Yield 2.04 pct

Payment Date August 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) and AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 2.75 billion Renminbi

when fungible

ISIN XS1043504452

