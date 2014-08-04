Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
** Direct Line one of two Stoxx 600 stocks hitting a 52-week high in an otherwise sluggish market.
** Stock gets an upgrade from Credit Suisse as good results are bolstered by a special dividend that broker says could become a regular feature.
** CS is latest in brokers upping estimates on the stock. The mean EPS for 2014 is up 1.4% over the past month with 5 analysts raising forecasts over that period, per StarMine.
** Stock has responded and is up 9%.
** Insurer earnings on the radar in Europe this week.
** Meanwhile CS also upgrades Generali to a "neutral" from "underperform" on valuation.
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process