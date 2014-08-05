August 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 8, 2018
Coupon 0.7 pct
Issue price 99.85
Reoffer price 99.85
Yield 0.74 pct
Payment Date August 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB8DH9
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)