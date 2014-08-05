Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Drug retailer's shares down 5.7 pct at $68 in late afternoon trading
** Sky News reports that the pharmacy chain will remain headquartered in the United States, spurning the chance of a so-called tax-inversion deal, after it buys the rest of European drug chain Alliance Boots (bit.ly/1s8OOku)
** Company's deal to buy remaining stake in Alliance Boots will be valued at about 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), Sky News reports
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst