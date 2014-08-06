BRIEF-Ratos says sells all its Arcus shares
* Says sale was made at a price of NOK 47.40 per share, a total of NOK 762 mln, and gives an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 30 mln
August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 425 million rand
Maturity Date May 23, 2022
Coupon 8.25 pct
Issue price 99.845
Payment Date August 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand when fungible
ISIN XS1069178173
