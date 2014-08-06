Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 6, 2020
Coupon 8.75 pct
Issue price 101.513
Payment Date August 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under EIB's DIP programme
ISIN XS1098105254
