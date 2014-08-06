Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 6, 2020

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price 101.513

Payment Date August 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under EIB's DIP programme

ISIN XS1098105254

