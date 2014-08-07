BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 BATS Global Markets, the second-largest U.S. exchange operator by volume, said two new ProShares' exchange traded funds (ETF) will begin trading on its platform on Thursday.
The additions give ProShares, a provider of alternative exchange-traded funds, a total of seven ETF listings on BATS Exchange, the exchange operator said.
ProShares' CDS North American HY Credit ETF and Short North American HY Credit ETF seek to provide exposure to the credit of North American high yield debt issuers.
ETFs, which trade real time on exchanges like stocks, typically track an index of such securities. They tend to be transparent, so researchers can know exactly which stock shares or particular bonds are in a particular ETF. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to shorten the amount of time it takes for stock and bond trades to settle, from three business days down to two business days.
* CEO John W. Eaves' total compensation for 2016 was about $13 million - SEC Filing