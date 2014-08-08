BRIEF-Vittoria Assicurazioni FY net profit jumps to EUR 135.4 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY net profit of 135.4 million euros ($144.96 million) versus 70.6 million euros a year ago
August 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 105.239
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date August 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 2.475 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0433107041
March 16 Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Toyota Motor Europe - announces that it will invest a further 240 million STG in its Toyota manufacturing UK car plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire