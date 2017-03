Aug 11 ** Banana distributor's shares up 30 pct at $13.10 in morning trading; top percentage gainer on the exchange

** Juice maker Cutrale Group and Brazilian investment firm Safra Group offer to buy company for $610.5 million, excluding debt

** Cutrale and Safra offer $13 per share in cash, a 29 pct premium to Chiquita's closing price on Aug. 8 (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)