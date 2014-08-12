Aug 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total Capital SA
Issue Amount 800 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 29, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.584
Reoffer price 99.834
Yield 1.018 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa1(Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0247902890
