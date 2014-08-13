Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 21, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 37bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
