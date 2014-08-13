June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 22, 2016
Coupon 0.96 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.96 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1100985966
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)