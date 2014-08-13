June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 22, 2016

Coupon 0.96 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.96 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1100985966

