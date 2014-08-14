Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 22, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Reoffer yield 2.095 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1101833991
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SHANGHAI, March 20 China's securities regulator has introduced new restrictions for financial institutions seeking to outsource fund management to external fund managers, the official Securities Times reported on Monday, as the government tightens shadow banking.
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise