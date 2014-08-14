Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 22, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.727

Reoffer yield 2.095 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1101833991

