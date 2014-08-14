Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date August 21, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price 99.729
Reoffer price 99.729
Payment Date August 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HSH4TT4
SHANGHAI, March 20 China's securities regulator has introduced new restrictions for financial institutions seeking to outsource fund management to external fund managers, the official Securities Times reported on Monday, as the government tightens shadow banking.
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise