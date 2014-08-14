Bad-loan manager China Huarong AM calls for funding reform
Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 19, 2022
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp
Payment Date August 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A11QH42
