Bad-loan manager China Huarong AM calls for funding reform
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise
Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 01, 2019
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 98.565
Yield 1.832 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct due 2019 UKT
Payment Date September 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0881488430
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise
March 20 Australia and New Zealand shares fell on Monday in thin trade, on worries over global trade protectionism and as Fletcher Building stocks saw a steep fall after the builder cut its full-year earnings forecast.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Future Land Development Holdings Limited's (BB-/Positive) higher leverage at end-2016 is within our expectations. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory (including proportional consolidation of joint ventures and associates), had risen to 43% by end-2016 from 33% at end-2015. We expect the company to reduce leverage in 2017 by achieving a higher contracted sales target wh