Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date August 27, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 101.257

Spread 86 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1101798046

