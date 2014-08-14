** Software and services company's shares up 4.4 pct at $58.75 in extended trading

** Reports better-than-expected Q2 revenue as more companies and individuals sign up for its computer-aided design software

** Company's revenue rises 13 pct to $637.1 million, above the average analyst estimate of $603.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Reports profit of 35 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 29 cents

** Expects revenue growth of 7-9 percent for the year ending Jan. 31, up from prior forecast of 4-6 percent growth

** Expects to add 200,000-250,000 net subscribers on a net basis this year, up from earlier forecast of 150,000-200,000 net additions

** Up to Thursday's close, the company's stock had risen more than 53 pct in the past 12 months