BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 mln
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage:
Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date February 28, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (k) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN XS1102356588
* Pathfinder bancorp inc - announced promotion of james a. Dowd to executive vice president, coo/cfo of pathfinder bank
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program