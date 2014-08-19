Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date September 2, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.388

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD SECURITIES

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)