Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 27, 2019
Coupon 3-month Nibor - 2bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Nibor - 2bp
Payment Date August 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1102811376
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)