Aug 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction and Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount NZ$175 million
Maturity Date August 27, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1102899017
