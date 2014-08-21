Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.344
Reoffer yield 0.249 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Societe Generale,
UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1103444573
Permanent ISIN XS1071845116
