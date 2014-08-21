Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.985
Reoffer yield 0.884 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct SEptember 2015 UKT
Payment Date August 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1103696628
ISIN XS0970718614
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)