** Shares in APR Energy Plc fall as much as 13.5 pct hitting a life low after warning that full-year profit to be at lower end of market expectations.

** The company, whose business mainly involves renting out 25-MW turbines and generators to help customers overcome short-term electricity shortfalls, cites "customer hesitancy" in making decisions.

** Citing unimpressive revenue growth and the fact that APR has deferred a contract in Libya and their extension remains unsigned, Liberum analysts cut their 2014 EPS estimate by 10 pct.

** They also slash their 2015 EPS estimates by 17 pct, but keep their "sell" rating and price target of 385 pence on APR's stock. (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)