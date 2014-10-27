UPDATE 3-Australia hauls in gas majors to avert local shortage
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
** Shares in APR Energy Plc fall as much as 13.5 pct hitting a life low after warning that full-year profit to be at lower end of market expectations.
** The company, whose business mainly involves renting out 25-MW turbines and generators to help customers overcome short-term electricity shortfalls, cites "customer hesitancy" in making decisions.
** Citing unimpressive revenue growth and the fact that APR has deferred a contract in Libya and their extension remains unsigned, Liberum analysts cut their 2014 EPS estimate by 10 pct.
** They also slash their 2015 EPS estimates by 17 pct, but keep their "sell" rating and price target of 385 pence on APR's stock. (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 15 A late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools, grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of consumers.
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 15 Inpex's $37 billion Ichthys Australian liquefied natural gas project was hit by another subcontractor dispute, involving the termination of more than 600 workers, but the Japanese company said it was still on schedule for a July-September start.