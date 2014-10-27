Oct 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower China Hongqiao Group Ltd
Guarantor Most existing offshore subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date May 3, 2018
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.875 pct
Payment Date November 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML, ANZ, Morgan Stanley & BOCINTL
Ratings BB (S&P) & BB (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Newyork
ISIN XS1132125946
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)