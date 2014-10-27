Oct 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower China Hongqiao Group Ltd

Guarantor Most existing offshore subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 3, 2018

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.875 pct

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML, ANZ, Morgan Stanley & BOCINTL

Ratings BB (S&P) & BB (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Newyork

ISIN XS1132125946

