Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 5, 2018
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.873
Reoffer yield 0.282 pct
Spread Minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.5bp
Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
Payment Date November 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Düsseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
