Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 5, 2018

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.873

Reoffer yield 0.282 pct

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.5bp

Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Düsseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)