Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Klepierre SA (Klepierre)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2024

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 99.221

Reoffer price 99.221

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB,Royal Bank of Scotland

& Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012283653

